The Prince Estate has shared another previously unreleased gem from the forthcoming deluxe reissue of his 1987 Sign O’ the Times album!

Due September 25th, the original album is not only remastered, but a mind-boggling 63 tracks from Prince’s vault are also included, as well as two entire concerts.

Check out this stripped down version of “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man”, which is every bit as amazing as the recorded version…

