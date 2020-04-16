Louisville band Acquainted Strangers are busy making music and getting it out into the world when we need it the most during this time of isolation and self-quarantining. We talked with Ian Truax (Bass) from the band about their new single “Traveler”:

We are a five piece alternative rock outfit pumping out a blend of tunes we like to refer to as, and coin, Louisville Alternative for our love of this city and it’s distinctive mix of influences that collect here. We started in 2018 and have since released two singles, “Ellis” in 2018, and now “Traveler”, with a forth coming EP 86 Proof dropping Monday, April 20th on all major streaming platforms. Originally, we were going to drop the EP on Derby, but upped the release date because we felt like the world needs a little more love, beauty, and art right now. “Traveler” is a song that I feel like most can relate to, about never feeling comfortable in one spot, the want to travel to new places, the ideal that somewhere else has to be better, and the growth that comes from it. We hope you love it, and make sure to #GetAcquainted with us on either Facebook or Instagram and look for our EP release!