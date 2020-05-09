Rolling Stone is reporting that rock and roll pioneer Little Richard has passed away at the age of 87 after battling cancer.

Born Richard Wayne Penniman in Macon, Georgia, he was famous for his exuberant style and raucous piano playing, which influenced artists from The Beatles and Rolling Stones, to AC/DC and Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead.

Little Richard was among the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s first class of inductees in 1986, received a Lifetime Achievement Grammy and even performed at Bill Clinton’s presidential inauguration in 1992. The Library of Congress added his iconic tine “Tutti Frutti” to the National Recording Registry in 2010.

Our thoughts are with his friends, family, and many fans.

Here is he performing “Good Golly Miss Molly” at Muhammad Ali‘s 50th birthday celebration…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream