Want to know who is coming up in the next few weeks? Did you miss an episode? Have no fear! Take a look at our Live Lunch archives and upcoming schedule.

In light of the health concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus, and out of an abundance of caution, we are limiting visitors at Louisville Public Media’s headquarters for the time being. There will be no audience for Live Lunches this Friday, and for the next few weeks, but you can listen and stream the performance through our LPM app.

TODAY IS A BEST OF LIVE LUNCH WITH AARON BIBELHAUSER & RELIC!



About Live Lunch

WFPK hosts Live Lunch every Friday at noon. Come see your favorite local and touring artists perform live in the Louisville Public Media performance studio at 619 S. Fourth Street in downtown Louisville. Doors open around 11:30 AM.

WFPK members at $15/month or more there is limited reserved seating for you.

Brown bag your lunch and join us for this free performance. If you can’t make the performance in person, listen live at 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville. Due to fire code regulations, space in the performance studio is limited to 70 people.

All Live Lunch concerts are subject to change.

We kindly ask that guests adhere to our attendance policy during live broadcasts:

– Absolutely no disruptive noises or distractions are permitted.

– Guests are to enter and exit between selections.

– Our friends at T-Mobile would like to remind you to please turn off all cell phones and pagers.

– No cameras or recording devices are permitted without prior approval.