Liza Anne speaks with Kyle Meredith about her new album, Bad Vacation, and the Instagram Live series she’s been leading called Emotional Health 2020. The Georgia-born Nashville resident tells us about coming up with the series as a way to talk with other artists about how they’re dealing with everything this year, the crossroads of heart and politics, and using 2020 as a change to change for the better. Anne also discusses her own success with antidepressants and therapy, balancing joy and sorrow in her writing, and how this all comes together on Bad Vacation.

Check out the interview above and then the videos below.