This week Local Natives will drop a new EP and their latest single features a familiar voice.

Sour Lemon drops Friday and this new track is made even better by the ethereal vocals of Sharon Van Etten, who said of the tune:

“I connected with the song at each stage: collaborating and getting to know each other, receiving their openness and generosity, recording the song and feeling the camaraderie and accepted as a part of the band, to shooting the video and reciprocating the longing and connection. Our friendship and our lives have grown since we first met, and this is a documentation of that. I’m looking forward to seeing where we all go from here.”

The end result is a gorgeous song called “Lemon”…

