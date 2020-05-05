For the Louisville Music COVIDiary, we are treated to the multi-talents of one woman band Brigid Kaelin! She sings, plays piano, accordion, guitar, banjo, violin, and a Saw! We are also treated to two covers: John Prine’s “Far From Me” and one with her longtime musical partner Steve Cooley, The Beatles’ “Nowhere Man”.

Brigid says about the making of the John Prine song:

“My favorite John Prine song is “Far From Me.” I recorded it shortly before he died (ARGH I AM STILL IN DENIAL ABOUT HIM). I’ve been obsessed with making music, but missing my bandmates big time. Split-screen videos have allowed me to pretend like I’m in a band. I cant’ seem to get enough alone time to record more than 30 minutes a day, so without fail, a child interrupts me each time I’m working on a project. This one is no different.”

The Beatles’ “Nowhere Man” with Steve Cooley on banjo.

Brigid Kaelin

Welcome to the Louisville Music COVIDiary, a series of posts that highlight some of our vibrant, talented, and amazing musicians in and around our City as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic. One of the most devastating effects for musicians has been the forced closure of our music venues and other places for artists to perform, leaving many without much needed income and disconnected from their audiences. In this series, we have asked musicians to send us a song or story about what they are going through during this strange and uncertain time. We also told them they can share whatever they want. We trust our local musicians’ creativity!

