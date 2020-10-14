Louisville band Drift City recently released a new video for their song “Bright Avenues” that features the mesmerizing dancing of Tamara Begley in an empty swimming pool . The video was directed by Wax Fang’s Scott Carney. Jason Rivers, Justin North, and Cory Hanka are the core members of the band. Their debut album Mercurial Mirrors was released in January of this year.
Laura is the WFPK Assistant Program Director and afternoon host.
