Louisville band Adventure offers up two videos for our 50th installment of The Louisville Music COVIDiary! From Jordan:

Thought we’d tell you what we’re up to (Covid diary). Our latest record is just now finished…planned for a Summer release. It’s called World Of Hurt.

The first single is on Spotify, called “Back In th WNBA”, with the second single to follow “Kidz In Cagez”…both somewhat political, but we felt it to be a good time to speak about some of the issues.

With all four of us in the band quarantining, we decided to re-record songs from the album via our cell phones and tablets. We then mix it all together and get a different version than the record, but fun all the same….here they are:

“Back In The WNBA”

“Kidz in Cagez”

Welcome to The Louisville Music COVIDiary, a web series that highlights our City’s amazing and talented musicians as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic. Because of the forced closure of our music venues and other places for artists to perform, many musicians are left without much needed income and disconnected from their audiences and each other. In this series, we have asked musicians to send us their homemade music videos as a way to stay connected in this strange and uncertain time.

If you’d like to participate please upload your video to Youtube then send the link to Laura Shine at lshine@wfpk.org.