Louisville artists Rosario & Noisebody have teamed up for a brand new self-titled EP. Rosario is a Louisville native currently based in Los Angeles who collaborated with producer Noisebody for the 5-track release, out today. I caught up with him to ask a few questions about the Rosario & Noisebody EP.

How did you and Noisebody meet?

We met at an event Louisville artist Domdi had held at Peach Soul, for what I believe was an EP release. He introduced us & told us we needed to meet. [A] few days or weeks later he slid over my apartment in Old Louisville at the time & started working on tunes together!

Explain your collaborative process:

It just has to be organic. nothing forced. Making tunes with Noisebody feels very natural. He usually would start on the instrumental & I’d sit there and write the lyrics in like 20 minutes.

How has moving to LA had an effect on your creativity?

I felt I had written everything I needed to in KY & it was time for a move. Being able to see a new environment sparks so much creativity within me. I also live with a whole house of majority Louisville folk so we’re all out here motivating each other in ways we needed to succeed. s/o the FCLTY.

You and Noisebody have been collaborating for a while now, but this is your first collaborative release. Do you plan to release more music together?

We had these songs tucked for a while! We both had other musical endeavors we were focused on but as soon as the right time presented itself, we went ahead and finished. We definitely have more tunes on the way. One in particular with Lougz that didn’t make this project has to come out in 2021.

Check out the Rosario & Noisebody EP here!