Michael Jackson would have turned 62 over the weekend so award-winning director Spike Lee took the opportunity to update the video for Jackson’s 1996 song “They Don’t Care About Us”.

Lee combined scenes from his two previous videos for the 1995 protest song — one with Jackson in the streets of Brazil and another prison-set clip examining police brutality — with new footage from Black Lives Matter protests in the U.S. (including Louisville) and other parts of the world.

In a statement Lee said:

“Great protest songs can’t get old, stale or non-relevant because the struggle still continues,” Lee said in a statement. “That’s why THEY DON’T REALLY CARE ABOUT US is the anthem during this chaotic, pandemic world we are living in.”

Lee also hosted the 8th annual “Brooklyn Loves Michael Jackson” block party on Saturday, which took place virtually this year as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream