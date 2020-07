On the last day of June 2020, we lost a great Louisville musician to cancer, Matthew “Wink” O’Bannon. Wink was a member of many bands including Blinders, Bodeco, and Eleventh Dream Day, and also worked as a solo artist. He was also known as a punk rock legend in this town.

Here’s a video of early Bodeco from 1994 at The Cherokee (formerly Tewligans) with Wink on guitar.