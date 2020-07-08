You heard that right! We now have one place to view all of the Louisville Music COVIDiary videos, all 60 some-odd of them. In the series, we asked Louisville musicians to send us their homemade videos and let us know how they were doing during the Covid crisis and shutdown of their venues. You can look them up on our 502unes page any time but it’s nice to have all of them compiled in one place, too. Happy listening!

WFPK’s YouTube page