Today’s Louisville Music COVIDiary #11 features 2 bands that have one musician in common which is Patrick Fitzgerald who plays bass and mandolin.

First up is Left Field which is Debbie Graf, Brian Buford, Marty Purdy, and Patrick Fitzgerald. They made this recording from separate living rooms during social distancing of the Karla Bonoff song “Home”.

Second, is Raspberry Pie which features David Morrison (Piano), Richard Sagman (Guitar), Ian Mutchnick (Percussion) , and Patrick Fitzgerald (Bass). Patrick wrote this tune years ago, and they recorded it last July. They did not take the time to edit the video for the song “Numbers” until now.

Welcome to the Louisville Music COVIDiary, a series of posts that highlight some of our vibrant, talented, and amazing musicians in and around our City as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic. One of the most devastating effects for musicians has been the forced closure of our music venues and other places for artists to perform, leaving many without much needed income and disconnected from their audiences. In this series, we have asked musicians to send us a song or story about what they are going through during this strange and uncertain time. We also told them they can share whatever they want. We trust our local musicians’ creativity!

If you’d like to participate, please upload your video to YouTube then send the link to Laura Shine at lshine@wfpk.org.