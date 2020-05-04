Louisville mainstays Aim Me and Renee of The Troubadours of Divine Bliss have been making music together for 25 years! They’ve garnered a lot of support over that time with their positive messages of hope and love you will find in their songs. Their new album called Every Heartbeat will be released on May 10 digitally and with a special performance via their YouTube channel that day at 7 pm est. For their Louisville Music COVIDiary entry, they have shared a fantastic new uplifting song called “Still Here”. Stay tuned for the end of the song for a personal update from the Troubs!

Welcome to the Louisville Music COVIDiary, a series of posts that highlight some of our vibrant, talented, and amazing musicians in and around our City as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic. One of the most devastating effects for musicians has been the forced closure of our music venues and other places for artists to perform, leaving many without much needed income and disconnected from their audiences. In this series, we have asked musicians to send us a song or story about what they are going through during this strange and uncertain time. We also told them they can share whatever they want. We trust our local musicians’ creativity!

If you’d like to participate, please upload your video to YouTube then send the link to Laura Shine at lshine@wfpk.org.