Louisville Music COVIDiary is proud to feature Ipcus Pinecone‘s Morning Barz rap featuring Demi Demaree from The Villebillies. Demi has a Youtube channel with many of these raps from home. This one feels particularly relevant to our times called “6 Feet Back”. You can also catch Ipcus Pinecone live on Facebook with a digital concert on May 15th at 9 pm est.

Welcome to the Louisville Music COVIDiary, a series of posts that highlight some of our vibrant, talented, and amazing musicians in and around our City as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic. One of the most devastating effects for musicians has been the forced closure of our music venues and other places for artists to perform, leaving many without much needed income and disconnected from their audiences. In this series, we have asked musicians to send us a song or story about what they are going through during this strange and uncertain time. We also told them they can share whatever they want. We trust our local musicians’ creativity!

If you’d like to participate, please upload your video to YouTube then send the link to Laura Shine at lshine@wfpk.org.