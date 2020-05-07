Heather Summers is half of the duo The Other Years. Heather has been recording one cover per day and posting them on her Instagram page. She recently submitted these special performances for the Louisville Music COVIDiary that include some special guests including Will Oldham aka Bonnie Prince Billy, Cheyenne Mize, and roommate/singer Christy O’Connell. Heather says about the videos:

“I’ve done 38 on my instagram. I randomly had the idea to do a cover a day during this time when I realized I wouldn’t be going back to work anytime soon and wouldn’t be playing any shows, either. It’s been very fun and the response I’ve gotten has been super surprising, I didn’t realize it would mean so much to other people that I sing a song and post it on instagram everyday. It’s been ever evolving, friends reaching out to do a song together and people requesting songs they would like to hear. Hope you enjoy these! In this selection i’ve included a few videos of collabs with friends Cheyenne Mize, Christy O’Connell, and Will Oldham. There’s lot of other collabs on my instagram page as well.”

“The Pine Tree” by Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash with Will Oldham

“In Tall Buildings” by John Hartford with Cheyenne Mize

“Islands In The Stream” by The Bee Gees (Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton’s version) with Christy O’Connell

“Put A Candle In The Window” by Creedence Clearwater Revival featuring Heather solo

Welcome to the new Louisville Music COVIDiary, a series of posts that highlight some of our vibrant, talented, and amazing musicians in and around our City as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic. One of the most devastating effects for musicians has been the forced closure of our music venues and other places for artists to perform, leaving many without much needed income and disconnected from their audiences. In this series, we have asked musicians to send us a song or story about what they are going through during this strange and uncertain time. We also told them they can share whatever they want. We trust our local musicians’ creativity!

If you’d like to participate, please upload your video to YouTube then send the link to Laura Shine at lshine@wfpk.org.

