In honor of Mother’s Day we are featuring a video submitted by very proud Mom, Candace Weber, of her talented daughter. Mom says:

“My daughter’s name is Gabriella Shiffman and she is 14 years old. She is graduating from Noe Middle School this spring as an 8th grader and will attend Atherton High School in the fall. She is a fierce volleyball player (all 5’3 of her) and has played for school and club for 4-5 years now. She is a budding actress (just had the lead in the school musical before the holidays “Once Upon a Mattress.” She is also a S singer and sings with the Noe Choir and a cappella group “2nd & Lee.” She is a straight A student. She enjoys drawing, listening to music and binging “Sherlock.” She is a seasoned traveler and loves it. Paris, London, Amsterdam, Rome, Mexico, Los Angeles, NYC…she’s been around. She was supposed to go to London and Paris with her Beta Club this summer, but that has been cancelled. Until we can fly again! (perhaps that’s why she wants to be a pilot :)) And she wants to be a pilot. She is more than I could ever wish for in a kid.“

Gabriella Shiffman performs “Undertow” by Johann Friedrich Burgmuller for her virtual piano recital during the pandemic. Gaby’s piano teacher is Chris Dehner with Notable Beginnings in the Highlands. She’s been studying with him for a long time.

Welcome to the new Louisville Music COVIDiary, a series of posts that highlight some of our vibrant, talented, and amazing musicians in and around our City as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic. One of the most devastating effects for musicians has been the forced closure of our music venues and other places for artists to perform, leaving many without much needed income and disconnected from their audiences. In this series, we have asked musicians to send us a song or story about what they are going through during this strange and uncertain time. We also told them they can share whatever they want. We trust our local musicians’ creativity!

If you’d like to participate, please upload your video to YouTube then send the link to Laura Shine at lshine@wfpk.org.