For the Louisville Music COVIDiary, we feature Romana McIntosh, a multi-instrumentalist and part of several local bands including Hathor’s Fire, Bandshee, and Tsunami Samurai. She makes her living from teaching and playing music and, almost needless to say, times are very tough for her right now. We asked her what she’s looking most forward to after this is all over:

“Two things: seeing my friends in the music community and being able to support their shows and efforts. I miss the jazz community and the Django style music communities the most. They are the best of humans and…all I can say is I miss you guys so much. Please don’t get sick, please live and I hope to see you soon!

Second thing: Integrating live-streaming and more of the real-time social media and streaming tech I’ve been forced to learn about into my band’s social media platforms going forward. I think live streams and internet interactive shows at live venues are the way of the future (Jimmy Can’t Dance foresaw this, I believe.)”

Her video called “Darlin” also features her bandmate Stephen Phillips.

Romana also shared with us a photo of a favorite instrument of hers. Romana says:

“My best friend worked out acquisition of an oboe for me, that’s what the attached photo is. I’m also using my lockdown time to learn oboe for the first time. Everyone within squawking distance HATES me (Imagine quarantine with a novice oboe player…). AND this has led my venerable buddy Joe to loan me an bassoon (I’ve not picked it up yet, instrument loans are tricky in the age of COVID… so we’ll see if I’m ready to whip out a hot bassoon part by Worldfest or not. Or whether WorldFest gets eaten by derby.)”

Romana's New Oboe

