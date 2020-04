Welcome to the Louisville Music COVIDiary, a series of posts that highlight some of our vibrant, talented, and amazing musicians in and around our City as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic. One of the most devastating effects for musicians has been the forced closure of our music venues and other places for artists to perform, leaving many without much needed income and disconnected from their audiences. In this series, we have asked musicians to send us a song or story about what they are going through during this strange and uncertain time. We also told them they can share whatever they want. We trust our local musicians’ creativity!

David Evans is a long time singer/songwriter in the Louisville Music scene. He said this song called “Fantasies” fell out of his Covid days. He also said “Serious times like these dropped a serious tune on me. Sorry to be heavy, but real has been this real. Stay blessed and well. Cya on the radio, Dave.”

No apology necessary, Dave. We appreciate you!

If you’d like to participate, please upload your video to YouTube then send the link to Laura Shine at lshine@wfpk.org.