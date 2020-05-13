The Louisville Music COVIDiary welcomes our Southern Indiana friends too like Corey Brumback who’s from Salem, Indiana but lives in Louisville. Corey shared with us this beautiful song called “The Music”. It was written before the pandemic but the words really fit the current situation because it is music that is helping a lot of us through this.

Welcome to the Louisville Music COVIDiary, a web series that highlights our City’s amazing and talented musicians as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic. Because of the forced closure of our music venues and other places for artists to perform, many musicians are left without much needed income and disconnected from their audiences and each other. In this series, we have asked musicians to send us their homemade music videos as a way to stay connected in this strange and uncertain time.