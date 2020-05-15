“Baby, We Can Make It” is the kind of hopeful rock anthem we need right now and thanks to The Hammerheads for making it! Today’s Louisville COVIDiary features the long time Louisville band rocking it out in isolation but keeping it together in this homemade video.

“A theme song for sheltering in place without losing your mind- “Baby we can make it, if we try”. Stay safe and healthy everyone! We will be back when it’s all over! Love, The Hammerheads”

Welcome to The Louisville Music COVIDiary, a web series that highlights our City’s amazing and talented musicians as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic. Because of the forced closure of our music venues and other places for artists to perform, many musicians are left without much needed income and disconnected from their audiences and each other. In this series, we have asked musicians to send us their homemade music videos as a way to stay connected in this strange and uncertain time.

If you’d like to participate please upload your video to Youtube then send the link to Laura Shine at lshine@wfpk.org.