Louisville punk rockers Mommy’s Cigarettes offer up a quarantune for quarantine wearing proper PPE for the Louisville Music COVIDiary today with this video for their song “Pill Itch”. How are they doing right now? Here’s their answer:

“We haven’t been able to practice during all this, but we decided to get together (SAFELY) and do a ‘playthrough’ for this opportunity. We hope maybe it’ll help some folx shake off some of those quarantine blues. Corona has ruined enough already. Don’t let it kill that party in your heart!”

Welcome to The Louisville Music COVIDiary, a web series that highlights our City’s amazing and talented musicians as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic. Because of the forced closure of our music venues and other places for artists to perform, many musicians are left without much needed income and disconnected from their audiences and each other. In this series, we have asked musicians to send us their homemade music videos as a way to stay connected in this strange and uncertain time.