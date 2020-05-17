Perfect for our jazzy Sunday programming on WFPK, we offer up Kiana & The Sun King‘s new song and video “True American”. They submitted this song for the NPR Tiny Desk Concert contest and to the Louisville Music COVIDiary. Thanks y’all and good luck!

Welcome to The Louisville Music COVIDiary, a web series that highlights our City’s amazing and talented musicians as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic. Because of the forced closure of our music venues and other places for artists to perform, many musicians are left without much needed income and disconnected from their audiences and each other. In this series, we have asked musicians to send us their homemade music videos as a way to stay connected in this strange and uncertain time.