In period costumes from the 1920’s, Rannygazoo performed on The Belle of Louisville a song from 1928 called “Don’t Keep Me In The Dark Bright Eyes”. Rannygazoo is Abigail & Gregory Maupin, one of the most creative couples in Louisville. They are also professional actors and part of Kentucky Shakespeare‘s company. We were thrilled to receive their video for The Louisville Music COVIDiary!

About the video they say:

“Technical savvy? We lack it utterly! But we did have the chance to perform one of our 100% frivolities on the beautiful (but unpopulated) Belle of Louisville recently. We’re thankful for cathartic expressions of earnest emotion, but we also know our own strengths lie in distracting nonsense. Everything in its place.”

The Belle of Louisville

Welcome to The Louisville Music COVIDiary, a web series that highlights our City’s amazing and talented musicians as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic. Because of the forced closure of our music venues and other places for artists to perform, many musicians are left without much needed income and disconnected from their audiences and each other. In this series, we have asked musicians to send us their homemade music videos as a way to stay connected in this strange and uncertain time.

If you’d like to participate please upload your video to Youtube then send the link to Laura Shine at lshine@wfpk.org.