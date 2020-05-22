For today’s Louisville Music COVIDiary, we have Cary Shields who is a singer songwriter but also a member of Danny Flanigan & The Rain Chorus. Cary has a new solo EP coming out tomorrow, May 23rd! Here’s a video of a song from the new EP Soul Bones that has imagery from what looks like a fun Memorial Day Weekend from the past. Here’s hoping for more fun weekends in the future.

“The song is called “Aidagara” which is a Japanese term used to generally mean that a social relationship exists between two people. I took Japanese as my foreign language in college, the only words I’ve retained are “konnichiwa”, “arigato gozaimasu”, and “aidagara”. This song turned out very “chill”. It added a whole new angle for the collection and direction of the songs. I am releasing videos for the songs in advance of the digital release, simply to give a preview of the album, and to create some entertainment, as everyone is looking for entertainment during this social isolation period.”

Here’s a little extra from Cary called “Please and Thank You”.

Welcome to The Louisville Music COVIDiary, a web series that highlights our City’s amazing and talented musicians as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic. Because of the forced closure of our music venues and other places for artists to perform, many musicians are left without much needed income and disconnected from their audiences and each other. In this series, we have asked musicians to send us their homemade music videos as a way to stay connected in this strange and uncertain time.

If you’d like to participate please upload your video to Youtube then send the link to Laura Shine at lshine@wfpk.org.