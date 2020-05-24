David Serchuk is a writer, storyteller, and musician and likes to play Grateful Dead songs for his friends who love the band like he does. He finds their songs comforting especially during this weird time we are living in. He submitted an instrumental version of The Grateful Dead’s “Eyes of The World” for The Louisville Music COVIDiary. David explains why this particular song and why now:

I have been a longtime Deadhead, and we are everywhere. In fact, my last big night out before lockdown was seeing Bob Weir at the Palace Theater. So when we all got quarantined, I began to think what I could do to entertain my Deadhead friends. On a whim, I recorded me playing “Cassidy”, solo, of course, no vocals, very laid back. And my friends really appreciated it. It got over 100 views on Facebook, which is huge for me, and even got shared! So I started using the hashtags #quarantunes and #Deadhead to alert them to new songs. And for several weeks I posted new songs on the regular. And I even hosted two live Facebook singalongs, and even took requests. We all needed some community, you know? I picked this version of “Eyes of the World” because my friends liked it and it’s an upbeat song and I didn’t mess it up too badly!

What am I looking forward to when all this ends? Well, it would be nice to play music with other human beings for a change!

