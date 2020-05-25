Louisville multi-instrumentalist Jeffrey Ising normally posts his version of “My Old Kentucky Home” on Derby Day. But sadly, there was no Kentucky Derby this Spring due to the Corona Virus pandemic. What will it feel like to sing it in September when the Run for The Roses…or will it be Run for The Fall Leaves… feel like? Luckily, this Derby anthem and anthem for Kentucky feels timeless. Jeffrey performs an instrumental version of the song on Dulcimer which is also the official State instrument of Kentucky.

