Louisville band Storm Wood offers up a cover of their favorite Cream song for The Louisville COVIDiary today. It’s “World of Pain” which is very apt for the times! They also add a trombone which is cool. Storm Wood is Ethan Evans of the band Owoso and Noah Strunk.

Welcome to The Louisville Music COVIDiary, a web series that highlights our City’s amazing and talented musicians as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic. Because of the forced closure of our music venues and other places for artists to perform, many musicians are left without much needed income and disconnected from their audiences and each other. In this series, we have asked musicians to send us their homemade music videos as a way to stay connected in this strange and uncertain time.

If you’d like to participate please upload your video to Youtube then send the link to Laura Shine at lshine@wfpk.org.