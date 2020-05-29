For The Louisville Music COVIDiary today, we are reminded of what live music at a bar was like before the quarantine known as “BQ”. Not really known as that but we might as well call it something, right? The band Hawks, fronted by guitarist/vocalist Danny Cash who was once a member of My Morning Jacket, originally recorded “Nothing To Do With Love” for the annual Louisville Is For Lovers compilation 2020. The video was shot at The Mag Bar right before quarantine began and they submitted it for our series. It’s super catchy and has all the elements of a perfect rock song with backing vocals, soulful grooves, and tasty licks. We are looking forward to seeing them live again at a bar someday!

Welcome to The Louisville Music COVIDiary, a web series that highlights our City’s amazing and talented musicians as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic. Because of the forced closure of our music venues and other places for artists to perform, many musicians are left without much needed income and disconnected from their audiences and each other. In this series, we have asked musicians to send us their homemade music videos as a way to stay connected in this strange and uncertain time.

If you’d like to participate please upload your video to Youtube then send the link to Laura Shine at lshine@wfpk.org.