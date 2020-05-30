Louisville musician/songwriter Alex Clark had, what is becoming a common phenomenon during quarantine, a really strange dream. It was so vivid he wrote it down as soon as he woke up. Apparently, he cheated on beer in this dream! Alex said “I thought it was a funny idea for a song. So, that’s how I’m getting through the isolation at the moment!” It is funny and it’s a most unique concept for a song, indeed. It also lends itself very well to the country genre! Just so you know, Alex, beer is very forgiving.

Welcome to The Louisville Music COVIDiary, a web series that highlights our City’s amazing and talented musicians as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic. Because of the forced closure of our music venues and other places for artists to perform, many musicians are left without much needed income and disconnected from their audiences and each other. In this series, we have asked musicians to send us their homemade music videos as a way to stay connected in this strange and uncertain time.

