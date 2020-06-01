The best thing about The Louisville COVIDiary? Finding out about all of these talented artists in our City! And especially Dean Heckel. His wife, Jen, sent us two videos of Dean performing one original “Soul’d Up” and one cover written by Louisvillian Josh Glauber called “Long Way Home”. Dean is one of the most soulful artists I’ve come across in a while and now I’m hooked! The man has well over 5000 fans on his Facebook page so others obviously know about him. I’m just glad I do too!

Welcome to The Louisville Music COVIDiary, a web series that highlights our City’s amazing and talented musicians as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic. Because of the forced closure of our music venues and other places for artists to perform, many musicians are left without much needed income and disconnected from their audiences and each other. In this series, we have asked musicians to send us their homemade music videos as a way to stay connected in this strange and uncertain time.

If you’d like to participate please upload your video to Youtube then send the link to Laura Shine at lshine@wfpk.org.