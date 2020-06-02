Louisville Music COVIDiary today features a peaceful tune called “Stars” from the Louisville band Fextonia. We received this entry from band member Chad Money. Chad says:

I’m from southeastern Kentucky and moved to Louisville in late 2009. For the past five years I’ve been a professor of mathematics at U of L. I helped found the band Fextonia in 1996 and have stuck with it ever since, writing and recording original music with a couple baseball teams’ worth of good friends.

About the song: I visited Bell County in late December ’19 and was greeted by the Milky Way, the first time I’d seen it in years. What we think of as “normal” or “important” is very small. The Cosmos offered a little perspective and, by good fortune. I was able to heed.

