For the Louisville Music COVIDiary, we have the video “Climate Change Refugees” by the band Ocifer. We received the entry from Chris deRome, vocalist for the band and also co-owner of the Louisville restaurant Ostra which has been closed due to the Covid pandemic. At this time, the restaurant will not be reopening in brick and mortar form, unfortunately, however catering will continue for now. Chris says:

“I continue to write poetry, sing songs, plant vegetables, and with my wife who is the owner of Cannonball Swimwear, been making masks.”

