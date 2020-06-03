The subject line for the Louisville Music COVIDiary entry was “Gentle songs for hard days”. How could I refuse? These are hard days in more ways than one. Tasha Golden of the band Ellery knows this too and has been recording Lullabies to soothe the soul for a long time now. Lately, she’s been recording them at her piano and sharing them with fans and friends. We were lucky to be a recipient of “Lay Your Head Down”. From Tasha:

“Over the last several weeks, I’ve landed back on “lullabies” we (Ellery) released years ago. I’ve found myself singing them on walks, while washing dishes, while looking out the window at neighbors walking dogs… wherever. I still live in Louisville, but I work now with the International Arts + Mind Lab in the Brain Science Institute at Johns Hopkins. So since March, I’ve been developing projects related to helping people (and governments) engage with the arts as a means of navigating the stress, trauma, and grief of this pandemic. So it makes sense that songs would emerge for me too. I was just too busy with work to notice at first. They kept coming up on their own, words in my mouth before I could think them, singing their way out. It’s had me thinking that maybe I wrote these songs for our now. Anyway, I eventually sang them at my piano and shared them on social media — Gentle songs for hard days.”

For more, Tasha has also been posting these lullabies on her Instagram.