From the Louisville band Ultratone, we get a very timely tune that resonates beyond their intention of speaking to the current pandemic for The Louisville Music COVIDiary. When they submitted this video, we weren’t yet in the midst of daily protests in our city and across the nation. But the sentiment expressed in their song “We’re All Holding On” fits all too well right now. The band is fronted by singer/songwriter Joe Scheirich with Luca Bianconcini, John Hulcher, and Jeff Cohen. The video was shot in three different quarantine locations.

Welcome to The Louisville Music COVIDiary, a web series that highlights our City’s amazing and talented musicians as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic. Because of the forced closure of our music venues and other places for artists to perform, many musicians are left without much needed income and disconnected from their audiences and each other. In this series, we have asked musicians to send us their homemade music videos as a way to stay connected in this strange and uncertain time.

