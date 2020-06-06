For The Louisville Music COVIDiary, we have an accapella number from singer/songwriter and music teacher Margarette Evans. She recorded herself singing Patty Griffin’s “Let Him Fly” inspired by The Dixie Chicks’ version from their 1999 album Fly. We asked her what she’s been up to during the pandemic and what she’s looking forward to when this is over. Margarette says:

I’ve been blessed to continue giving voice, piano, and songwriting lessons, though there has been a drop in students. I’m mostly watching YouTube and occasionally playing and singing. Every day I tell myself I’m gonna read a book, take up clogging, exercise, paint a room, buy a didgeridoo, etc. I haven’t followed through with any of those items, and I’ve made peace with it. 😁 However, I did manage to get a new song up on Spotify called “Release Me”. I’m looking forward to playing live shows again when this is all over (Lord willing and the creek don’t rise).

Welcome to The Louisville Music COVIDiary, a web series that highlights our City’s amazing and talented musicians as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic. Because of the forced closure of our music venues and other places for artists to perform, many musicians are left without much needed income and disconnected from their audiences and each other. In this series, we have asked musicians to send us their homemade music videos as a way to stay connected in this strange and uncertain time.

If you’d like to participate please upload your video to Youtube then send the link to Laura Shine at lshine@wfpk.org.