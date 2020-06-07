For The Louisville Music COVIDiary, we feature a song/video by Joe Hanna that harkens back to the days of live music before the pandemic hit. From Joe:

“My contribution to the Louisville Music COVIDiary is not a new recording. While in quarantine, I’ve been reminiscing about the good times I’ve had with some awesome local musicians at our great local venues. This was recorded in 2012 at the now closed Clifton’s Pizza Co., featuring Chris Tolbert, Todd Hildreth, Mark Hamilton, Danny Kiely & Ray Rizzo. “Cincinnati Highway” is a song I wrote about finding yourself when you feel lost, which I imagine a lot of us are feeling right now. I look forward to the day when we can all be together again, enjoying live music”.

Welcome to The Louisville Music COVIDiary, a web series that highlights our City’s amazing and talented musicians as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic. Because of the forced closure of our music venues and other places for artists to perform, many musicians are left without much needed income and disconnected from their audiences and each other. In this series, we have asked musicians to send us their homemade music videos as a way to stay connected in this strange and uncertain time.

If you’d like to participate please upload your video to Youtube then send the link to Laura Shine at lshine@wfpk.org.