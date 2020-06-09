Daniel Lobb‘s band is called So It Was. And so it was they submitted “Diving Board”, a dreamy video of days when you could swim in public pools from years long ago for The Louisville Music COVIDiary during quarantine. Daniel says:

“This song is from the beginning of all this, when we were looking ahead without a clue. I had the same squirm in my stomach as I do on the high dive, so I wrote from the perspective of the crowd below – giving courage to the diver and hungry for the splash!

The video is from old family footage, mostly Louisville in the 60’s. Memory has been such an important avenue for me. To look back on where we’ve been shows us where to go when things get going again. For my part I’m going straight to the water and diving in.”

You can find So It Was’ new songs & videos, or buy the record & embroideries on their

Website

Etsy

Youtube

& Bandcamp

