For The Louisville Music COVIDiary we have Bryan Peak aka “Pinner”. He submitted a song “Can’t Go to Mexico” that relates to the frustration of not being able to travel during these days of social isolation. Certainly more and more people are starting to do that now but back in March of 2020 that wasn’t even a possibility. Pinner has quite the biography and we let him tell it in his own words:

My name is Bryan Peak (50), native Louisvillian , Grandson of Irish orphans, Liberal Democrat, Journeyman Union Carpenter, local Musician, Founder & Manager of Classic Rock ‘n’ Roll Band, the Derby City Ramblers. Graduate of St. Bartholomew Elementary and St. Xavier High, and aspiring Songwriter. I took Piano lessons from 3rd thru 8th grades, then picked up and self-taught the guitar and bass guitar at 12yrs old. I’ve played in many local bands along my way, i.e., Probable Cause, The Grate Pumpkin, Jim Masterson Blues Band, The Masterson Bros. Blues Band, The Waste Band, Home By Eleven, and others. I began writing songs at 12 and have been ever since. During this pandemic shutdown, I’ve begun a lifelong goal of professionally recording my Original songs under the Pseudonym, “Pinner” (<–yes my nickname is marijuana-related. It’s another story or yet-to-be song) My album project, tentatively titled, “It’s Hard”, hopefully to be ready for release by Late Summer, is a collaborative effort involving various local talented singers and musicians. I am reaching out to you with my first completion, “Can’t Go To Mexico”. I wrote this song at around 8pm on March 24th. and decided to make it my first studio recorded cut. Lyrically pandemic-related, I believe it’s current and relevant, – Please Give It A Listen and feel free to let me know what you think.

Pinner – ‘Can’t Go To Mexico’

*Written & Arranged by Bryan Peak

copyright-3/24/2020

*Produced by Phil Bright & Bryan Peak

*Engineered by Phil Bright @ Louisville Recording Co.

*Featuring Gospel Vocalist from acclaimed acapella group, ‘Straight Company’,

*Jesse Murrah – Vocals

*Bryan Peak – Acoustic Guitar

*Phil Bright – Lead Guitars, Bass Guitar, Keys, SSD5 Drums