Whisper Start is a Louisville artist who was inspired by the daily updates by our Governor Andy Beshear at 5 on various TV stations, Facebook, and on 89.3 WFPL FM. The Governor has provided a calm and non-partisan presence during this difficult time and many have made it their daily routine to tune in to his updates. His mantra is “We’re gonna get through this” together, which also is the name of Whisper Start’s new song. There is definitely some humor here and also a catchy refrain “Andy Andy Andy”!

Chris Stahl is the lead singer aka Whisper Start and posted the new song on his bandcamp page. Chris says of the song:

“Had this melody and lyric idea in my head for a few days. Wanted to give a shout out to our Governor, who is addressing this pandemic head on, with great leadership.”

If you’d like to participate, please upload your video to YouTube then send the link to Laura Shine at lshine@wfpk.org.

