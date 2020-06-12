You read that right: A mean banana! Dan Boone is a very talented guitarist and member of the blues band Hound of The Buskervilles. For the Louisville Music COVIDiary, he sent us two instrumentals where he plays all the instruments and for percussion, a banana shaker. See for yourself!

“All Your Love (I Miss Loving)” – Otis Rush. Performed by Dan Boone. Instruments played: Martin HD28V, Partscaster through a Quilter amp, Remo Shaker Banana, Gecko Cajone. Video and audio recorded with a pair of Zoom Q4n video cameras. Video edited with Final Cut Pro. Audio edited with Ableton Live using a Fab Filter Pro-Q3 plugin.

“Memphis” – Chuck Berry. Lonnie Mack Version by Dan Boone. Instruments played: Martin HD28V, Partscaster through a Quilter amp, Remo Shaker Banana. Video and audio recorded with a pair of Zoom Q4n video cameras. Video edited with Final Cut Pro. Audio edited with Ableton Live using a Fab Filter Pro-Q3 plugin.

Welcome to The Louisville Music COVIDiary, a web series that highlights our City’s amazing and talented musicians as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic. Because of the forced closure of our music venues and other places for artists to perform, many musicians are left without much needed income and disconnected from their audiences and each other. In this series, we have asked musicians to send us their homemade music videos as a way to stay connected in this strange and uncertain time.

If you’d like to participate please upload your video to Youtube then send the link to Laura Shine at lshine@wfpk.org.