Louisville has a very eclectic music scene as you can tell from the Louisville Music COVIDiary which has featured everything from Country, Blues, Jazz, Punk Rock, Folk, and now Electronica thanks to DJ/Producer Dangerwaves. He submitted a video of his work called “Castles”. About Dangerwaves in his own words:

I’m a Louisville music producer that focuses on mixing J Dilla ‘Donuts’ style beats with electronic music production. I’d like to participate in the COVIDiary. During this time, as devastating as COVID has been, it’s allowed me to put more time into experimenting with different work flows and with all of the spare time I’ve had, I am close to finishing my second tape, which this song is from. Even though COVID has given me the opportunity to be more productive, I miss going to local record stores with my friends. Thank you for your time.

Welcome to The Louisville Music COVIDiary, a web series that highlights our City’s amazing and talented musicians as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic. Because of the forced closure of our music venues and other places for artists to perform, many musicians are left without much needed income and disconnected from their audiences and each other. In this series, we have asked musicians to send us their homemade music videos as a way to stay connected in this strange and uncertain time.

If you’d like to participate please upload your video to Youtube then send the link to Laura Shine at lshine@wfpk.org.