Hard working musician Nick Dittmeier of Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters had to put his tour on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He had just put out an album before everything got cancelled. In his video, he talks about that and also plays a fun song called “Wild Cat Creek” for The Louisville Music COVIDiary.

Welcome to The Louisville Music COVIDiary, a web series that highlights our City’s amazing and talented musicians as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic. Because of the forced closure of our music venues and other places for artists to perform, many musicians are left without much needed income and disconnected from their audiences and each other. In this series, we have asked musicians to send us their homemade music videos as a way to stay connected in this strange and uncertain time.

If you’d like to participate please upload your video to Youtube then send the link to Laura Shine at lshine@wfpk.org.