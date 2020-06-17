Louisville guitarist/songwriter Dusty Bo provided The Louisville Music COVIDiary with a new song he wrote during the recent civil unrest sweeping across our nation. The song is called “Live As One”. It’s a good tune with a good message. From Dusty:

I am Kentucky bred Rock musician, born and raised in Louisville. Started playing guitar at the age of 7 and performing live @ age 15. Graduated from Eastern High School in 2005 and played local/regional shows in bands soon after that. I moved with a band to LA in 2009 and in the 9 years I lived there I performed with various bands all over North America. Once I started doing my solo thing in 2018 I relocated back to Louisville to make a living playing the local bar circuit all while continuing my pursuit as an original recording/performing artist.

I have recently been spending time in Nashville working on my debut full length album called The Vulture & The Fox and have released my first single “Bandit”.

