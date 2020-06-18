The Louisville Music COVIDiary brings the funk courtesy of Drew Miller & Curiokey Club! From the bandleader Drew:

Although it has been a tough transition to living sequestered and being #healthyathome, I recognize that I am lucky all around. My partner is a rockstar educator, so our kids’ NTI (non traditional instruction) schooling has been pretty painless, and I was able to get on unemployment with little trouble. With our immediate needs met, I have been able to use my time to do some long overdue home projects, start to learn guitar, write music, wrap up some recording projects, practice saxophone, hike and bike in the Parklands and enjoy family time.

Even with all the good stuff going on, I have been feeling pretty disconnected with pre-quarantine life. I especially miss my friends. I miss going to shows. I miss playing gigs. So I initiated this video project with my buds in CURIOKEY CLUB to stay connected, have some fun and to do a cathartic self care activity.

This is an instrumental funk jam called FUNK QUESTIONNAIRE. It was recorded May 1 – May 9 2020 with a combination of phones and home recording set ups.

Welcome to The Louisville Music COVIDiary, a web series that highlights our City’s amazing and talented musicians as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic. Because of the forced closure of our music venues and other places for artists to perform, many musicians are left without much needed income and disconnected from their audiences and each other. In this series, we have asked musicians to send us their homemade music videos as a way to stay connected in this strange and uncertain time.

If you’d like to participate please upload your video to Youtube then send the link to Laura Shine at lshine@wfpk.org.