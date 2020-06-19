For The Louisville Music COVIDiary today we have classically trained guitarist extraordinaire Tristen Brooke. In addition to being a solo artist, Tristen also is part of the duo Hathor’s Fire. From Tristen:

I would like to submit a video I took at Cherokee park not too long ago. The song is called Reconnect, there aren’t words but there is a happy dog in the background at the end. I had been working as a self-employed musician playing gigs and teaching guitar. Since the quarantine I’ve been teaching via video chat, and have played music on a live stream a few times. Mid-March until now has been quite a ride, but I’ve been trying to focus on positives and let go of what I can’t control. I’ve been doing a lot of introspection and work to improve my mental, emotional, and physical health. I’ve had a lot of time to work on music so I’m hoping to come out of this with some new material. Getting back to nature often has been great too. This song Reconnect is about that, reconnecting with nature. I took the video in Cherokee Park, which I am so grateful to be able to enjoy. I’m not sure when my next live gig will be but I’m so looking forward to playing music for and with people!

Welcome to The Louisville Music COVIDiary, a web series that highlights our City’s amazing and talented musicians as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic. Because of the forced closure of our music venues and other places for artists to perform, many musicians are left without much needed income and disconnected from their audiences and each other. In this series, we have asked musicians to send us their homemade music videos as a way to stay connected in this strange and uncertain time.

