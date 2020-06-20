A new genre today for The Louisville Music COVIDiary features old Irish songs presented in this modern time of social distancing by na Skylark. na Skylark, which loosely means “the Skylark” in Irish, is a Central-Kentucky-based trio that shares the rich beauty of ancient traditional Celtic music through voice, Irish harp, Irish uilleann pipes, Irish whistles, flutes, Irish bodhran, and a little Appalachian mountain dulcimer for good measure. The medley is called “Old Tunes for The New Normal”. From the band:

We’ve been spending some of our “alone time” hanging around in the ITMA online archives, where we’ve found *just a few* tunes we wanted to try. So here we are, with tunes we’ve never played before or least never played together, technology we’ve never used before, in our separate homes in a time none of us probably ever imagined before. What an adventure! Hope this “new effort” brings at least a little joy, and do stay well!

na Skylark is Lorinda Jones, Cathy Wilde, and Jannell Canerday.

Welcome to The Louisville Music COVIDiary, a web series that highlights our City’s amazing and talented musicians as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic. Because of the forced closure of our music venues and other places for artists to perform, many musicians are left without much needed income and disconnected from their audiences and each other. In this series, we have asked musicians to send us their homemade music videos as a way to stay connected in this strange and uncertain time.

If you’d like to participate please upload your video to Youtube then send the link to Laura Shine at lshine@wfpk.org.