Louisville Music COVIDiary #6 features the fun jam band from Louisville Zu Zu Ya Ya who speaks truth with their new song and video “Tell The Truth”. It’s got a nice easy Reggae feel.

Louisville Music COVIDiary, a series of posts that highlight some of our vibrant, talented, and amazing musicians in and around our City as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic. One of the most devastating effects for musicians has been the forced closure of our music venues and other places for artists to perform, leaving many without much needed income and disconnected from their audiences. In this series, we have asked musicians to send us a song or story about what they are going through during this strange and uncertain time. We also told them they can share whatever they want. We trust our local musicians’ creativity!

If you’d like to participate, please upload your video to YouTube then send the link to Laura Shine at lshine@wfpk.org.