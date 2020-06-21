The Louisville Music COVIDiary features Louisville musician and Pastor, Aaron Crane, and his tribute to his late father who passed away from complications from the Corona Virus. It’s Father’s Day today and a tough time for those whose dads are no longer with us. Aaron provides a beautiful song called “Daddy’s Ways”. From Aaron:

I wrote this in tribute to my dad who passed away during the Corona virus pandemic..we couldn’t visit him and due to his wishes of being cremated ,there was not even a private viewing for us kids…I learned so much from him and miss him dearly…forgive my singing some because I recorded this the day after he passed…for Charles Oscar Crane “Daddy’s Ways”.

Welcome to The Louisville Music COVIDiary, a web series that highlights our City's amazing and talented musicians as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic.

